PRESS RELEASE

Korean Diplomatic Activity At Highest Level

Nov. 27, 2017 (EIRNS)—There is an extremely high density of diplomatic activity regarding the North Korea crisis taking place around the world, which gives reason to be hopeful that there are moves towards starting negotiations with all parties in the near term.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, who handles much of Russia’s relations with North Korea, is currently in South Korea, where he addressed the urgency that the United States act to bring about negotiations with the North, noting that the North has not tested a missile or a nuclear weapon in over two months. The "dual freeze" proposal put forward by Russia and China, he said, is being met by the North.

Two of South Korea’s envoys regarding relations with North Korea are now visiting Washington and New York this week—the Vice Minister for Unification Chun Hae-sung, and special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lee Do-hoon. Both will meet with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Joseph Yun and others officials and members of Congress.

Two top Korea experts from Russia, Georgy Toleraya and Artyom Lukin, are speaking at the Wilson Center in Washington on Thursday, and are certainly holding other meetings with the relevant officials.