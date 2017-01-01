|
PRESS RELEASE
UN Envoy De Mistura Briefed on Sochi Summit in Moscow
Nov. 25, 2017 (EIRNS)—UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura was in Moscow yesterday, where he had meetings with both Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry readout, Lavrov and de Mistura "had a thorough exchange of opinions on a wide range of problems related to the Syrian settlement." Lavrov briefed De Mistura on the recent meetings in Sochi, including the trilateral summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
the statement said.
To this end, Shoigu and De Mistura "discussed steps and motivation for development of the reconciliation process between official Damascus and the opposition." Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin told Tass afterwards that
De Mistura has said little publicly, so far, of his meetings in Moscow, beyond reporting that they were "useful." He is now in the midst of final preparations for the next round of the peace talks in Geneva, which are set to begin on Nov. 28.