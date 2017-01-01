PRESS RELEASE

Lebanese President Hariri Returns, Reverses Resignation—Saudi/British Ploy Defeated

Nov. 23, 2017 (EIRNS)—Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri called an end to the British-Saudi ploy to destabilize Lebanon and the region by provoking a civil war in Lebanon. Following his trip to France, Hariri returned to Lebanon, met with President Michel Aoun, and reversed his announced resignation. Although Hariri denies it, his words show that the Saudis were behind the resignation.

"The period that passed was perhaps like a wake-up call for all of us to look for Lebanon’s interests rather than looking at problems around us,"

Hariri said at the Annual Arab Banking Conference in Beirut today, according to Reuters "The problems around us are important, but Lebanon is more important."

He added: "I want to stress that ... our main concern is stability, and this is what well be working on."

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, the head of President Aoun’s political party, wrote to the Arab League today stressing Lebanon’s policy of staying out of regional crises, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.

Hezbollah’s parliamentary group met today, saying in a statement that Hariri’s return to Lebanon and his positive statements signaled a possible return to normality.

Hariri said on Nov. 22 that his decision would "lead to a responsible dialogue ... that deals with divisive issues and their repercussions on Lebanon’s relations with Arab brothers."