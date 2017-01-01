PRESS RELEASE

Trump Call with Putin Is a Strong Assertion

Nov. 22, 2017 (EIRNS)—President Donald Trump’s comments to journalists after his call Nov. 21 with Russian President Vladimir Putin constituted another assertion of his intent to conduct a reasonable great-power foreign policy, and damn the Russiagate torpedos. This is particularly true when combined with Putin’s simultaneous multiple initiatives to move Syria toward economic reconstruction and national elections, for which he clearly counts on American cooperation.

Leaving the White House, Trump said, "President Putin and I had a great call regarding Syria, North Korea, and other things; it lasted for almost one-and-a-half hours." This makes it nearly the summit meeting which they were blocked by advisors and "pencil-pushers" from having at the APEC Summit Nov. 11.

"It was a great call," Trump repeated. "We’re talking very strongly about bringing peace to Syria, very strongly about North Korea, and about Ukraine."

Interestingly, Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), one of the most rabid anti-Russian sanctioners of the Congress, told CNN later Nov. 21,

"I think we have to have communications between the president of Russia and the United States. So that’s fine. I don’t mind the conversation."

While the Senator was not doing world peace any favors, he was acknowledging a reality being asserted by President Trump.

RT reported that Putin briefed Trump on his offer and attempt to organize a Syrian Congress of National Dialogue in Sochi.