PRESS RELEASE
Despite High Economic Benefit, Infrastructure Funding Still AWOL
Nov. 22, 2017 (EIRNS)—President Trump told his Monday, Nov. 20 Cabinet meeting, "We’ll be submitting plans on infrastructure to Congress, soon after taxes." The Hill reported Nov. 21 that the Administration has been sending short memos to Rep. Sam Graves, head of a sub-committee of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. The White House says a "detailed, 70-page memo of infrastructure principles," is to be sent to Congress supposedly in early December.
Republican Party tax reform folly clearly impedes this. Rep. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said of infrastructure legislation on Nov. 20,
One could ask the Representative: What about the Belt and Road Initiative that just rolled into your state with 20 years of power, roads, etc.?
The Administration is apparently going to propose a 7-cent/gallon Federal gas tax increase in its legislative memo; but here again, GOP top-down stupidity intrudes. Chairman Jeb Hensarling’s staff of the House Financial Services Committee wants "no additional Federal guarantees" for new infrastructure investments, and that apparently means no new Federal funds. Where does that leave Texas, Hensarling’s state, which is urgently demanding new dams, reservoirs, and sea walls after Hurricane Harvey?
The Administration has so far made one proposal for a kind of separate capital budget, though its scope unknown. The "Federal Capital Revolving Fund" would be
AECOM, a multinational engineering firm headquartered in Los Angeles, produced a report for the Treasury on infrastructure projects, called the Build America Investment Initiative study. (This BAII is a pre-existing program from the Obama Administration.) It found that,
The AECOM report’s projects are roads, rail corridors, waterways/locks/dams, ports, and airports. The largest projects are the Northeast Corridor expansion/Atlantic Gateway and California High Speed Rail. None of the projects is assessed a benefit/cost ratio of less than 2-4 to 1; some 15 of the projects are assessed at benefit/cost of 7-10 to 1.