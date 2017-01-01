|
PRESS RELEASE
Trump, Putin Spoke by Phone for an Hour
Nov. 21, 2017 (EIRNS)—U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone today, one day after Putin’s meeting with Syrian President Bashar al Assad in Sochi, Russia.
They also affirmed the importance of cooperation in fighting terrorism throughout the Middle East and Central Asia, how to implement a lasting peace in Ukraine, and the need to continue international pressure on North Korea to halt its nuclear weapon and missile programs.
The Kremlin, reports TASS, said that the two Presidents discussed the pressing aspects of the Syrian problem with accounts of the completing military operation against terrorists in Syria.
the report said. "The sides stated among other things that the statement had produced an encouraging reaction in the Middle East," it said. Putin, reports Sputnik, also informed Trump about the results of his recent meeting with Assad, during which the Syrian leader reaffirmed his commitment to the political process, constitutional reform, as well as to hold presidential and parliamentary elections.
the Kremlin said.