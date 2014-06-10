The Indiana Farmers Union Called on Trump and Congress To Start Belt and Road Projects on Emergency Basis

"BE IT RESOLVED by the Indiana Farmers Union that it urges the Congress of the United States to recognize that the Trans-Atlantic financial system is on the verge of a new blowout, worse than that of 2007-2008. The conditions of life for the vast majority of Americans, farmers and workers have been steadily collapsing over the past two decades. U.S. economic policy has focused on protecting Wall Street’s speculative bubble, instead of protecting the general welfare and future posterity of the American people. We recognize that emergency action is now needed to preempt a new financial crisis, and to put Americans back to work rebuilding our nation and our future.
"To accomplish this, we ask President Donald Trump and the 115th Congress to pass and implement programs in four areas for economic recovery on an emergency basis, and to join a win-win economic development of the New Silk Road program for global cooperation of all countries as sovereign nations in large-scale infrastructure projects and economic development that is being implemented by many countries throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, South America and, with the United States leadership and participation, throughout the world.
"The four areas define a coherent economic recovery program, rooted in the American System of economics: 1. Reinstate Franklin Roosevelt’s original Glass-Steagall law, separating commercial lending activities from Wall Street speculation 2. Return to a Hamiltonian system of national banking 3. Direct federal credit to projects and initiatives which create rising levels of productivity and incomes 4. Launch a crash program for the development of fusion power and the rapid expansion of our space science program. America’s economic recovery will be greatly accelerated if the United States returns to its economic policy roots and joins the infrastructure building and economic development that has become the model from China’s win-win New Silk Road program of rapid economic development."