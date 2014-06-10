The Indiana Farmers Union Called on Trump and Congress To Start Belt and Road Projects on Emergency Basis

Nov. 19, 2017 (EIRNS)—At its convention yesterday, the Indiana Farmers Union passed the following resolution addressed to President Trump and the U.S. Congress to take emergency action to defend American citizens against the effects of imminent financial blowout. The union’s chairman Jim Benham had presided over a presentation by the Schiller Institute’s Robert Baker outlining the success of Trump’s Nov. 5-13 Asia trip in establishing the potential for a "new era" of human history. The programs promoted by the resolution are consistent with the "Four Laws" to save the U.S.A. issued by Lyndon LaRouche on June 10, 2014, and they urge participation in China’s Belt and Road initiative.

"BE IT RESOLVED by the Indiana Farmers Union that it urges the Congress of the United States to recognize that the Trans-Atlantic financial system is on the verge of a new blowout, worse than that of 2007-2008. The conditions of life for the vast majority of Americans, farmers and workers have been steadily collapsing over the past two decades. U.S. economic policy has focused on protecting Wall Street’s speculative bubble, instead of protecting the general welfare and future posterity of the American people. We recognize that emergency action is now needed to preempt a new financial crisis, and to put Americans back to work rebuilding our nation and our future.

"To accomplish this, we ask President Donald Trump and the 115th Congress to pass and implement programs in four areas for economic recovery on an emergency basis, and to join a win-win economic development of the New Silk Road program for global cooperation of all countries as sovereign nations in large-scale infrastructure projects and economic development that is being implemented by many countries throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, South America and, with the United States leadership and participation, throughout the world.