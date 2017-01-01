PRESS RELEASE Global Times Responds to U.S. Congressional Attack on China Nov. 17, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Global Times editorial today denounced the scurrilous attack on China issued this week by the bipartisan U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission. They note that the neocon outfit always peddles anti-China diatribes in their annual reports, and "This year is no exception." They note: "From China’s perspective, the commission is one of the most hostile U.S. organizations.... But from the very beginning, the commission has opposed China-U.S. exchanges and those who draft its report obviously hold fixed prejudices against China.... The most anti-China views percolate out of the U.S. Congress." They contrast the report to President Trump’s just-concluded visit to China, which had "clear and abundant results, while Congress and some media accuse Trump of ‘kowtowing’ to China. Meanwhile, the existing U.S. mind-set toward China prevents the president from truly standing up for his achievements."