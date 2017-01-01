PRESS RELEASE China’s Decision To Send an Envoy to North Korea, Right After Trump’s Visit to China Is No Coincidence, Says Newsweek Nov. 16, 2017 (EIRNS)—Chinese President Xi Jinping’s decision to send the head of the International Liaison Department for China’s ruling Communist Party, Song Tao, to Pyongyang, is an after-effect of President Trump’s Nov. 8-9 discussions with Xi in Beijing, concluded Robert Manning, a former State Department official and East Asia expert, Newsweek reported. "I don’t believe in coincidences, and they are sending this guy right after Trump’s visit. There was a comfort level between Xi and Trump on North Korea during this recent visit. But we don’t know what they’ve agreed to," Manning told Newsweek. There is expectation that Song will be delivering a message from the Chinese President to the North Korean President Kim Jong-Un. China said the official reason for Song’s visit is to simply report on the party’s Oct. 18-24 congress, and it has not explicitly said nuclear weapons will be discussed. "But Chinese state media reports seemed to suggest Song will also deliver a special message from Xi to Kim," Newsweek wrote.