PRESS RELEASE Belt and Road Is Vital for ASEAN Connectivity Nov. 16, 2017 (EIRNS)—On Nov. 15, at a press conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Kao Kim Hourn, a minister attached to Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, said "the Belt and Road Initiative is playing a key role in boosting the connectivity among member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations [ASEAN] and its connection with its neighbors, especially China," reported Xinhua. To support the initiative, China has established the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the Silk Road Fund to provide finance to infrastructure projects, Kim Hourn noted. The Belt and Road Initiative is providing a lot of advantages to ASEAN, and is an important contribution to the implementation of the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025, which is ASEAN’s priority task. "The initiative not only helps connect intra-ASEAN, but also links ASEAN to its neighboring countries, especially China," Kim Hourn said.