PRESS RELEASE

Calls for Special Prosecutor into Russia Dossier

Nov. 15,2017 (EIRNS)—Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), head of the Freedom Caucus in the House of Representatives, is the latest Congressman to demand that a Special Prosecutor be named to investigate the role of "Obama’s FBI" in the infamous Christopher Steele dossier.

In his call, published by Fox News today, Meadows argues that while no evidence of Russian-Trump campaign collusion has been found in a year-long "aimless and fruitless investigation" into that charge, it has turned up

"legitimate, unanswered questions about whether the Obama Justice Department involved themselves in a political project targeting then-candidate Donald Trump."

Despite his ideological implication that the dossier produced by Steele—who, he acknowledges, is an "ex-British intelligence officer"—is a "Russian dossier," from official Russian intelligence, Meadows puts on the table some pertinent questions to be investigated, among them:

"Why did President Obama’s campaign begin paying almost a million dollars to the very same firm the Clinton campaign used to fund the dossier? Why did they begin making payments in the very same month the Clinton campaign began paying for the dossier? "Why did President Obama’s FBI attempt to pay Christopher Steele for the Russian Dossier? Why was President Obama’s FBI involved in paying for a political project the Clinton campaign was orchestrating?"