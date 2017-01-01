|
U.S.-Russia Agreement on Syria: There’s Still More Work To Be Done
Nov. 14, 2017 (EIRNS)—The agreement on Syria that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump approved on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam on Nov. 11, does not mean there are no longer disagreements between the two countries on Syria’s future, but that another step forward has been taken on a difficult path. A State Department briefer told reporters on background after the agreement was announced that it codifies areas of agreement between the two sides, but it
that is, locking in the de-escalation zones on the way to a meaningful political settlement by way of the Geneva process.
writes Maxim Suchkov, Al Monitor’s Russia correspondent, in an analysis published on Nov. 13. It is aimed, he argues,
This is unlikely to work in the near term, if at all, he argues,
During a meeting with reporters yesterday, Secretary of Defense James Mattis said that U.S. forces in Syria won’t be leaving "until the Geneva process can give us a diplomatic solution and a way ahead." He wouldn’t go into much detail, other than to say that
he said. "We’re going to make sure we set the conditions for a diplomatic solution."
This is one of the areas in which the two sides still disagree. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responded to Mattis by saying that the U.S. military intention not to leave Syria violates the Geneva agreements.
he said, reported Sputnik.