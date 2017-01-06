Reps. Jordan and Gaetz: New Special Counsel Needed To Investigate the FBI and Comey on Russia Dossier

Nov. 14, 2017 (EIRNS)—Yesterday Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) released a letter calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to appoint a Special Counsel to investigate the mounting questions on Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey, the Fusion GPS Russia dossier, and more, Fox News reported.

We quote significant excerpts from their letter:

Mr. Attorney General, it’s time to do your job.

Why in 2016 did FBI Director James Comey call the Clinton Investigation a "matter," not an investigation? After all, Mr. Comey wasn’t Director of the Federal Bureau of Matters.

Why in 2016 did FBI Director Comey begin drafting an exoneration letter for Secretary Clinton, whom he called "grossly negligent" in an early draft of the letter, before completing the investigation? ... And before interviewing Secretary Clinton?

Why in 2016 did James Comey and the Justice Department give Cheryl Mills, Secretary Clinton’s Chief of Staff, an immunity agreement for turning over her laptop computer? Typically, the Department would issue a subpoena or get a warrant and seize it. Why in this case did the FBI agree to destroy the laptop?

Why in 2016, one day before the Benghazi report was released and five days before Secretary Clinton was interviewed by the FBI, did Attorney General Lynch meet with former President Clinton on the tarmac in Phoenix?

Why in the days following the meeting, when emailing the public relations staff at the Justice Department, did Loretta Lynch use the pseudonym "Elizabeth Carlisle"?

Why was the decision on whether to charge Secretary Clinton made by FBI Director Comey and not the Attorney General?

Why did James Comey publicize the Clinton Investigation?

Why in 2016 did the FBI pay for the Russian Dossier? It’s been reported that in addition to the Clinton Campaign and the Democratic National Committee paying FusionGPS for the dossier, the FBI also "reimbursed" its author, Christopher Steele.

Why was FusionGPS co-founder Glenn Simpson meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya both before and after her meeting with Donald Trump, Jr.?

Why is the FBI so reluctant to tell Congress and the American people if the dossier was the basis for a FISA court order permitting the government to spy on Americans associated with President Trump’s campaign? If the dossier was a legitimate intelligence document ... then why not just tell the country?

Why on January 6, 2017 did James Comey brief President-Elect Trump on the dossier? Again, if the dossier was a legitimate intelligence document, then why wait two months after the election to inform the President-Elect?

Why did the Obama Administration leak to CNN that Mr. Comey had briefed President-Elect Trump on the dossier? ... As pointed out in The Federalist, did the fact that the FBI Director had briefed the President-Elect on the dossier give it the "legitimacy" the press needed to go ahead and print something they knew was not accurate?

Why did the intelligence community in the final months of the Obama Administration unmask names at a record rate?

Why, after Mr. Comey was fired on May 9, 2017, was it so critical that a Special Counsel be named?... So critical that James Comey leaked a government document about his conversations with President Trump through a friend to the New York Times?

Why is the Special Counsel Robert Mueller? ...

Finally, why won’t Attorney General Jeff Sessions ... do his job?

On July 27, 2017, twenty House Republican members of the Judiciary Committee sent a letter to the Attorney General calling for a Special Counsel to get answers....

On Sept. 28, five House Republican members of the Judiciary committee met with the Attorney General and Justice Department staff to inquire about the July letter.

The Justice Department’s response? Silence.