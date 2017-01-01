PRESS RELEASE Turkish and Russian Presidents Meet in Sochi, Discuss Cooperation in Syria, Bilateral Ties Nov. 13, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met today for the fifth time this year in Sochi, at the invitation of Russia. Discussions were reported to have focused on Syria and bilateral economic and political relations. "As you and I decided during my visit to your country, we will hold a working meeting today," Putin said to Edrogan, reported TASS. "I am grateful to you for accepting the invitation, as indeed, you have just said, the flight here only takes around one hour. In the beginning of our meeting I would like to point out that our relations may be considered as fully restored," the Russian leader said. Erdogan said that "since the normalization of relations between our countries began, frequent meetings have been giving impetus to bilateral ties. Our bilateral relations, as well as cooperation in resolving regional issues, provide us with an opportunity to look towards the future together." He also said that Turkish-Russian political, military, trade and cultural cooperation have been increasing with each passing day. He also informed Putin about his plans to visit Kuwait and Qatar after Sochi.