|
PRESS RELEASE
Turkish and Russian Presidents Meet in Sochi, Discuss Cooperation in Syria, Bilateral Ties
Nov. 13, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met today for the fifth time this year in Sochi, at the invitation of Russia. Discussions were reported to have focused on Syria and bilateral economic and political relations.
"As you and I decided during my visit to your country, we will hold a working meeting today," Putin said to Edrogan, reported TASS.
the Russian leader said.
Erdogan said that
He also said that Turkish-Russian political, military, trade and cultural cooperation have been increasing with each passing day. He also informed Putin about his plans to visit Kuwait and Qatar after Sochi.