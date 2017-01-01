PRESS RELEASE Seoul’s Moon Jae-in Declares South Korea-China Relations Are Now at a New Starting Point Nov. 13, 2017 (EIRNS)—Following a bilateral meeting today on the sidelines of the forum of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila with the Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in, expressing hope their talks will further speed up the normalization of their ties, said "I believe we have created a chance to quickly normalize the countries’ relationship through my talks with President Xi Jinping." Premier Li responded saying he saw a "bright" future for their bilateral relations, according to South Korea’s Presidential website. On Nov. 11, President Moon and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a bilateral meeting in Da Nang, Vietnam, where they attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (AEPC) forum. "I hope my talks with you prime minister today will be a valuable chance to discuss specific ways to expand our cooperation on issues of mutual interest and also normalize the countries’ practical cooperation in areas such as economy, trade and cultural, personnel exchanges that had been partially reduced over the past year," Moon told Premier Li. South Korea-China relations soured this year following China’s protest against South Korea agreeing to deploy U.S.-supplied Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile defense system on its territory.