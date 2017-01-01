|
PRESS RELEASE
Jordan, Russia, U.S. Cooperation in Syria
Nov. 12, 2017 (EIRNS)—Jordan announced yesterday that the United States, Russia, and Jordan had reached a new agreement on a de-escalation zone in southern Syria. It was probably not an accident that the announcement was made shortly after Trump and Putin issued a joint statement in Da Nang on cooperation in Syria.
Mohammad Momani, Jordan’s media affairs minister, said representatives from the United States, Russia, and Jordan had gathered in the capital Amman and agreed to set up a temporary de-escalation zone in southern Syria. The de-escalation zone supports the arrangements that the three countries had reached on July 7 to back the cease-fire along the confrontation lines in southwestern Syria, the news agency quoted Momani as saying.