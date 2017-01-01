|
PRESS RELEASE
The Belt and Road Initiative Was Prominent in the Xi-Trump Summit
Nov. 10, 2017 (EIRNS)—Chinese President Xi Jinping raised the issue of the Belt and Road Initiative various times over the course of his meetings with President Donald Trump and the large delegation of businessmen that accompanied him on his historic trip to China, once again inviting the United States to join with this driver of global physical economic development. And although no formal agreement was announced in that regard, at least one of the major economic deals that was inked during the trip, is explicitly focused around projects involving the Belt and Road.
At the concluding joint press conference given by the two heads of state, President Xi stated:
Trump’s concluding formulation at that press conference is also notable, in that it reflects his recognition of the enormous potential of the moment:
President Xi returned to the issue of the Belt and Road in a discussion with businessmen and officials of the two countries:
One such American company that has taken up that invitation is General Electric, which signed an agreement with the Silk Road Fund, one of China’s state funds for the Belt and Road Initiative, to "jointly invest in electric power grids, new energy and oil and gas, in countries and regions along the Belt and Road," China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement.
SAFE added.