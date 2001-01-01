PRESS RELEASE We Could See Largest Famine in Decades in Yemen Nov. 9, 2017 (EIRNS)—Contrary to the the Saudi contention (unfortunately endorsed by the White House) that the Nov. 4 attempted ballistic missile attack on Riyadh from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen was an escalation by Iran, the reality is that it is the Saudis who are committing crimes against the civilian population in Yemen. This reality was delivered to the UN Security Council yesterday by UN aid chief Mark Lowcock, who warned that if the Saudis don’t lift their blockade of Yemen, it would result in "the largest famine the world has seen for many decades with millions of victims." Lowcock briefed the UNSC behind closed doors, but told reporters afterwards that he had told the council that "that unless those measures are lifted ... there will be a famine in Yemen. It will be the largest famine the world has seen for many decades with millions of victims." After Lowcock’s briefing, Italian U.N. Ambassador Sebastiano Cardi said that the council "emphasized ... the importance of keeping all Yemen’s ports and airports functioning, including Hodeidah port, as a critical lifeline for humanitarian support and other essential supplies." Sputnik reported, yesterday, that the Saudis had opened the port of Aden for the transit of relief supplies, but Aden is in the area controlled by the puppet Saudi government. There’s no word on whether or not the Saudis will allow the Red Sea port of Hodeidah or the international airport in the capital of Sana’a to be opened. Both are in territory controlled by the government in Sana’a which the Saudis oppose. Back in Washington, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) told Bloomberg Government News on Tuesday that the House of Representatives could be voting on a non-binding resolution as early as next week, that would state that U.S. military involvement in the Yemen war is not authorized by the 2001 Authorization to Use Military Force that was passed immediately after the 9/11 attacks. The nonbinding resolution, composed with involvement of the House leadership from both parties, replaces H.Con.Res 81, the resolution blocked by the House leadership last week, that would’ve directed the pullout of U.S. military forces involved in the Yemen conflict.