|
PRESS RELEASE
Trump and Xi Committed to Try To End U.S. Opioid Crisis
Nov. 9, 2017 (EIRNS)—At the summit meeting between visiting U.S President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping, the two leaders committed themselves to trying to end the opioid crisis in the United States. On Oct. 26, President Trump had declared the opioid epidemic a national public health emergency, telling an audience in the White House that
according to CNN.
Upon declaring the health emergency, Trump had also pointed out that fentanyl, a major cause of opioid-related deaths in the United States, comes in from China. On that occasion, he also said he intended to discuss stopping "the flood of cheap and deadly fentanyl manufactured in China" when he meets President Xi Jinping during his state visit to Beijing.
Following the Trump-Xi meeting at Beijing on Nov. 9, while standing next to President Xi, Trump said,
Reuters reported.
Speaking later to reporters, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson added that,
Reuters reported.