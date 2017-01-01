|
New Silk Road Candidate Wins Sicily Elections
Nov. 7, 2017 (EIRNS)—In an election that is seen as a guide to the national elections early next year in Italy, Center-right candidate Nello Musumeci won the Sicily regional elections on Nov. 5, with 39.8% of direct votes and 42% of party votes. M5S candidate Giancarlo Cancelleri came in second with 34.6% and 26.6% of party votes. Musumeci campaigned, and won, by supporting the New Silk Road.
Musumeci has an image of honest conservative, respected also by his adversaries. He was backed by a coalition of three parties (Forza Italia, FDL, and Lega) plus independents. During the election campaign, he scolded Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni for excluding Sicily and Southern Italy from the New Silk Road.
Musumeci wrote in his blog.
Musumeci’s main opponent Cancelleri was backed only by the M5S, which is now the single largest party in Sicily.
Former Prime Minister Renzi’s Democratic Party candidate came in third with 18.6%.
Sicily, with 5 million inhabitants, is an important test for the general elections in March 2018. Previous to the vote, the three center-right leaders had signed an agreement.