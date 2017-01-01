PRESS RELEASE Saudis Escalate against Iran in Lebanon Nov. 7, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Saudis continued their escalation in Lebanon yesterday, by claiming that the Lebanese government is in a state of war against Saudi Arabia. Saudi Minister of Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan said that Lebanon had declared war against Saudi Arabia because of what he described as aggression against the Kingdom by Hezbollah. "We will treat the government of Lebanon as a government declaring war on Saudi Arabia due to the aggression of Hezbollah," he said in response to recent decisions taken by the Lebanese government, and a claim that Hezbollah was responsible for a missile launched from Yemen into Saudi Arabia. Saudi-owned TV network Al Arabiya reported that Saudi King Salman had informed the outgoing Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, during a meeting in Riyadh, of the details of Hezbollah’s alleged aggression against Saudi Arabia, adding that the Lebanese government should be aware of the dangers imposed by these militias. It is not clear what actual "aggression" by Hezbollah the Saudis are referring to, though it is clear that Hezbollah has done great damage to Saudi intentions in Syria by its support of the government in Damascus in its war against jihadi groups, many of which have been Saudi-sponsored.