PRESS RELEASE Calls for Mueller To Step Down Amidst Speculation He May Issue Another Indictment During Trump’s Asia Tour Nov. 5, 2017 (EIRNS)—On Nov. 3, three Republican House members on the House Judiciary Committee, which has oversight over the FBI and Department of Justice, called for Robert Mueller’s resignation. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), and co-sponsors Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-Tex.) introduced the resolution, citing his ties to the FBI and its role in an Obama-era decision having to do with Russia. The case involved U.S. approval for Russia to buy a Canadian company, Uranium One, which controls American uranium reserves. A witness with knowledge of alleged bribery in the deal was investigated by the FBI for four years, and then forced to sign a nondisclosure agreement when Mueller was FBI director and then U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein, who this year as Deputy Attorney General appointed Mueller to his present position as special counsel. Later, the witness was threatened with legal action when the witness attempted to contact Congress and federal courts. Gaetz said these events were "deeply troubling," and that Mueller’s "impartiality is hopelessly compromised." Gaetz said on Nov. 3 that Mueller "must step down immediately." Will Mueller issue another indictment during Trump’s Asia trip? NBC News reports that Mueller "has enough evidence to indict Michael Flynn" and implies that he is about to. NBC claims "three sources familiar with the investigation." It says "The investigators are speaking to multiple witnesses in coming days to gain more information surrounding Flynn’s lobbying work, including whether he laundered money or lied to federal agents about his overseas contacts." Also leaked, is the possibility that Mueller will indict Flynn’s son, to pressure Flynn to "cooperate" against Trump. Meanwhile House Speaker Paul Ryan appeared on CNN today and opposed any interference with Mueller. "Let Mueller do his job, let the professionals do their work. We’re not going to interfere with his investigation. The investigation will take its course, and we will let it take its course," Ryan said.