PRESS RELEASE China Prepares a ‘State Visit-Plus’ for U.S. President Trump Nov. 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—"State Visit-Plus" was the characterization given by the Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai, when briefing the media this week on President Trump’s trip to China. What he meant was that, in addition to the normal accoutrements of a state visit, i.e. talks, a military guard of honor, a state banquet and the like, the Chinese leader will reciprocate President Trump’s special treatment of inviting the Chinese President to his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida in a show of hospitality which few visiting dignitaries receive. Cui also underlined the important symbolism that Trump’s visit will be the first state visit following the historic 19th Party Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC). At that Congress, China affirmed its clear emergence as a world power, and made a commitment to therefore enhancing its relationship with other major powers. Cui also said he thought there would be a significant outcome from the visit in terms of trade. He indicated that a good deal of preparatory work had already been done to pave the way for "deliverables" on the trade front from the summit. (It is also highly likely that President Xi will also broach the issue of U.S. participation in the Belt and Road. Among the numerous executives with President Trump on the trip are representatives from Honeywell and General Electric, both of which are heavily engaged in the Belt and Road.)