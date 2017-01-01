|
PRESS RELEASE
Putin Opens ‘Wall of Sorrow’ for Victims of Political Repression in U.S.S.R.
Nov. 3, 2017 (EIRNS)—President Vladimir Putin spoke at the opening ceremony for a "Memorial to Victims of Political Repressions" in Moscow on Oct. 30. "We are opening the Wall of Sorrow—a grand and thrilling monument, both in its essence and embodiment—in the capital today. It calls on our conscience, our feelings, understanding of the repression period and compassion towards its victims," he said, as reported on the President’s website.
He thanked the Moscow authorities and the many individuals who authored and financed the memorial. "It is important to us, to the whole country today and is even more important to young people, to Russia’s future."
Appearing with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Putin quoted Natalya Solzhenitsyna’s words on the repression period: "To know, remember, condemn and then forgive." "I completely agree with these words," Putin added.
"political repression became a tragedy for all of our people, for society and a heavy blow on our people, its roots, culture and self-identity. We still feel the consequences. Our duty is to prevent oblivion."
The Wall of Sorrow can be compared to the Teardrop Memorial, donated by Russia to New Jersey and the United States to commemorate the victims of terrorism on 9/11 and elsewhere. Like that moving memorial, the Wall of Sorrow has also been totally blacked out of any U.S. press coverage, by those who lie that Putin is the new Stalin.