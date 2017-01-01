|
PRESS RELEASE
Chief of Staff Kelly Speaks on Working with China
Nov. 3, 2017 (EIRNS)—In Fox New’s Laura Ingraham Oct. 30 interview with Chief of Staff John Kelly, a debate, of sorts, ensued over U.S.-Chinese relations, after Kelly expressed the "great hope we all have China," and Russia, too, he added, will help end the threat of a North Korean ICBM being developed.
Ingraham shot back, why did President Trump congratulate President Xi, who is now being compared with Chairman Mao, who killed 60 million people; it’s a communist country. "Why are celebrating Xi’s Presidency?"
"As Americans we cannot accept a government like that, but that is not up to us to pass judgment on," Kelly replied.
Ingraham interrupted: "not all of them," mentioning Christians. Kelly replied "let’s hope this is a new kind of leader, and not look back so many decades."
What’s our relationship to China? Are they friend, foe, trading partner?
Kelly:
Yes, our trade deficit is big, Kelly agreed.