PRESS RELEASE
House Leadership Kills Yemen Genocide Resolution Debate
Nov. 3, 2017 (EIRNS)—On Nov. 1, the House leadership, Republican and Democrat alike, removed the privileged status of dH.Con.Res.81, the resolution invoking the War Powers Resolution to shut down unauthorized U.S. participation in the Saudi genocidal war against Yemen. Because a privileged resolution can be brought up for a vote on the House floor without having to go through committee, by removing the privilege, the leadership has killed the immediate debate and vote on the House floor which was the intent of the resolution.
Parliamentary maneuvering will not stop the growing international and national outrage against the genocide being wrecked against the people and nation of Yemen by the British satrapy ruling Saudi Arabia. EIR understands that a replica resolution to H.Con.Res.81 will be introduced within the next weeks ahead in the Senate, where sentiment against this war was demonstrated last June when 47 Senators voted in favor of blocking further U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia, over its actions in Yemen.
A coalition of groups which campaigned for a House floor vote on H.Con.Res.81—Codepink, CREDO, Friends Committee on National Legislation, Just Foreign Policy, Peace Action, United for Peace and Justice, Win Without War and the Yemen Peace Project—released a statement in response to the House decision: