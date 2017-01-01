PRESS RELEASE German Exports Up, Because of ‘China, China, China’ Nov. 3, 2017 (EIRNS)—Reporting on an impressive rise in German machine exports by 12% in September, Ralp Wiechers, chief economist of the national Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA) said: "The main driver is China, China, China." He explained that whereas exports are doing fine, investments domestically are too low, and that the situation inside Germany is no incentive for entrepreneurs to invest in new machines. Going into no further detail, Wiechers also pointed to the United States, as a market undergoing increased machine imports from Germany, this year—this is an indication that at least some, though limited, new investments have been made in the States, since Trump took office.