PRESS RELEASE FBI, Obama in the Crosshairs for British-Intelligence Lying Dossier Nov. 3, 2017 (EIRNS)—A drumbeat has begun, demanding an answer to the question: Did the FBI use the Hillary-funded, British intelligence-written, lying dossier as the basis for its Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Court request to surveil Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016? "I think they did," President Donald Trump told Boston radio host Howard Carr in an interview broadcast live from the White House yesterday, when asked just that question. "Because when [then-FBI Director James] Comey came up to see me ... he was showing me the dossier. That’s what he showed me. I think they did use it." Trump was blunt: "If they did use it, it’s going to be serious problem for them. I think all of that will come out." Nervous about where this is heading, mainstream press coup-advocates ranted about Trump’s "authoritarian" desires, when he complained in his interview with Carr and another with Radio WMAL’s Larry O’Connor the same day, that as President he is not supposed to interfere with the judiciary. Trump, in fact, asked a straightforward question: Why isn’t the Justice Department "going after Hillary Clinton with her emails and with her dossier, and the kind of money ... is it possible that they paid $12.4 million for the dossier which is total phony, fake, fraud and how is it used?" But, "as a President, you’re not supposed to be involved in that process. But hopefully they are doing something and at some point, maybe we are going to all have it out," he said. On Nov. 1, Florida Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis called upon the Trump administration to declassify those documents. "What the American people deserve to know is whether the information compiled by Steele on the Democrats’ dime was used by the Obama administration to obtain approval to conduct surveillance against Trump associates," DeSantis said. "The FBI has stonewalled producing these documents for months and their production shouldn’t be limited to closed-door viewing by a small number of members of Congress. The Trump administration should immediately declassify all the documents used to obtain surveillance warrants against Trump or his associates." Likewise, numerous newspapers around the country published today a syndicated column by Washington Examiner columnist Byron York headlined: "After Trump Dossier Revelation, Focus on FBI Is Next." Wherein York asks: "What did the FBI do with the dossier material? Did judges make surveillance decisions in the Trump-Russia investigation based in whole or in part on the dossier? To what degree is the ‘salacious and unverified dossier’ the source of what we think we know about allegations of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign?" Things are such that lawyer Hillary Clinton thought it wise to defend the dossier as "standard opposition research," nothing more, in a Wednesday night appearance on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. Preparing to throw her campaign lawyer under the bus, Hillary claimed that "when Trump got the nomination of the Republican Party, the people doing it came to my campaign lawyer, and said, ‘would you like us to continue it?’ He said yes. He is an experienced lawyer. He knows what the law is. He knows what opposition research is." And she lied that "this thing didn’t come out until after the election." The scrambling by Democrat coup-champions had House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes chuckling on Wednesday. When the DOJ documents on the dossier were released (for Congressional eyes only) this week, Nunes’s investigators found when they showed up to review them that Rep. Adam Schiff—who had opposed the subpoena for their release as "irrelevant"—was already there, along with four staffers from other Dems! "That tells me that they are very, very nervous about this dossier, who paid for it,... and who or what was this used for by the FBI," Nunes told Fox News.