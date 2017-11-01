PRESS RELEASE DOJ and FBI Finally Produce Steele Documents to House Investigators Nov. 2, 2017 EIRNS—The U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI have refused for months to provide their files concerning Christopher Steele’s dirty Trump dossier to Congressional investigators, despite subpoenas from the House Intelligence Committee of Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and letters from Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). Some of the questions the documents are expected to help answer, according to Sen. Grassley, are whether Justice or the FBI used the Steele report to obtain permission from the secret FISA Court to surveil Trump associates, and whether Justice or the FBI paid Steele—or exactly what dealings they had with him. After the months of stonewalling, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said last week that he had gotten agreement from DOJ and FBI to produce the documents. Now, Fox News reliably reported yesterday that on Oct. 31, House Intelligence Committee staffers for both parties were brought into the DOJ to review the documents and take notes. Stafffers for House Minority Leader Pelosi (D-Calif.) were also present, as was grandstander Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who was the only Congressman in the group. In related news, Fusion GPS has reported that it paid Steele’s firm Orbis $168,000 for his dossier, from more than $1 million it received from the DNS and Hillary Clinton campaign through the Perkins, Coie law firm. High overhead, perhaps.