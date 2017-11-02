PRESS RELEASE Former Clinton Ally Exposes Her Rigging of Nomination; No One Likes Hillary Anymore Nov. 2, 2017 (EIRNS)—Donna Brazile, who was interim chairperson for the Democratic National Committee from July 2016 until February 2017, has exposed that the Democratic National Committee’s rigging of the party nomination process for Hillary Clinton against every other candidate, was far worse than was exposed by the Democratic National Committee’s and John Podesta emails published by Wikileaks. In fact, the Clinton campaign was in total control of every aspect of the supposedly neutral DNC, beginning in August 2015, almost a year before Clinton became the nominee. An excerpt from her forthcoming book was published today by Politico under the title, "Inside Hillary Clinton’s Takeover of the DNC." Obama left the DNC $24 million in debt after his 2012 campaign, and was paying off the debt very slowly. Under Brazile’s predecessor, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the DNC had signed a secret agreement with the Clinton campaign which specified that in exchange for sending money to the DNC, Hillary would control the party’s finances, strategy, and all of the money raised. Her campaign had the right of refusal of who would be the party communications director, and it would make final decisions on all the other staff. The DNC was also required to consult with the campaign about all other staffing, budgeting, data, analytics, and mailings. As you see, the DNC was nothing but a subservient part of the Clinton campaign, for more than the leaked emails indicated. Additionally, the campaign was using the DNC as a fundraising clearing-house to evade Federal Election Commission regulations. Under FEC law, an individual can contribute a maximum of $2,700 directly to a presidential campaign, but limits are much higher for contributions to state parties and a party’s national committee. Individuals who had maxed out their $2,700 contribution limit could write an additional check for $353,400 to the Hillary Victory Fund, representing $10,000 to each of 32 states’ parties, plus $33,400 to the DNC. The money was deposited in the states first, but then vacuumed out to the DNC and then to the campaign. Less than 1% remained in the states.