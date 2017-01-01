|
PRESS RELEASE
Xi Jinping Says China Wants To Work with the U.S. To ‘Look Far Ahead and Aim High’ with a Win-Win Perspective
Nov. 1, 2017 (EIRNS)—Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Oct. 30 with the advisory board of the prestigious Tsinhua University’s School of Economics and Management. The board includes a number of high profile Americans—Henry Paulson (Chairman of the Paulson Institute), Stephen Schwarzman (Blackstone Group Chairman), Jim Breyer (Breyer Capital founder and CEO), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook CEO), etc.—and Xi used the occasion to deliver a message and set the tone for his upcoming meeting with President Donald Trump.
According to an account in Xinhua, Xi stated:
Xi further stated that "We are optimistic about the prospects for China-U.S. relations." He elaborated, in Xinhua’s paraphrase of his remarks, that