PRESS RELEASE Xi Jinping Says China Wants To Work with the U.S. To ‘Look Far Ahead and Aim High’ with a Win-Win Perspective Nov. 1, 2017 (EIRNS)—Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Oct. 30 with the advisory board of the prestigious Tsinhua University’s School of Economics and Management. The board includes a number of high profile Americans—Henry Paulson (Chairman of the Paulson Institute), Stephen Schwarzman (Blackstone Group Chairman), Jim Breyer (Breyer Capital founder and CEO), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook CEO), etc.—and Xi used the occasion to deliver a message and set the tone for his upcoming meeting with President Donald Trump. According to an account in Xinhua, Xi stated: "As a beneficiary of and contributor to economic globalization, China’s development is the opportunity for the world. China’s opening up is not a zero-sum game but win-win cooperation." Xi further stated that "We are optimistic about the prospects for China-U.S. relations." He elaborated, in Xinhua’s paraphrase of his remarks, that "he is looking forward to receiving U.S. President Donald Trump in Beijing early next month. China is willing to work with the U.S. side to look far ahead and aim high, take each other’s interests and concerns into consideration, properly solve differences and jointly promote China-U.S. cooperation so as to realize a mutually beneficial and win-win situation. [China will] promote the establishment of a community of shared future for mankind."