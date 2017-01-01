|
Presidents of Russia, Iran, and Azerbaijan Hold Summit in Iran
Nov. 1, 2017 (EIRNS)—The summit was held in Tehran on Nov. 1. The leaders met in both bilateral and trilateral formats, and discussed several issues, including Syria, joint efforts in the fight against terrorism, and economic cooperation. On the latter, they especially discussed infrastructure projects, including the construction of a main railway line—the western branch of the North-South Transport Corridor—as well as cooperation in the energy sector. They also shared opinions on current international problems.
The talks demonstrate how far relations among the three countries, which at many times had been tense over the years, have progressed, especially concerning economic cooperation. Russian President Vladimir Putin met in bilateral sessions with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iranian President Rouhani told Putin in his welcoming remarks. In later talks, Rouhani noted Russian-Iranian cooperation in fighting terrorism, especially in Syria.
Ahead of the talks, Putin thanked Rouhani for organizing the meetings. The Iranian Presidency reports that Putin made reference to attempts to dismantle the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal with Iran. Putin was quoted by Associated Press as saying:
On the same day of the visit, Russia’s state-controlled oil company, Rosneft, signed a road map with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) to build joint oil and gas projects worth $30 billion. Russian Energy Minister Aleksandr Novak said that the two countries would sign a memorandum of understanding to support the new pipeline project, which will bring Iranian gas to India.
The day before the visit, a Russian company broke ground on two new power plants due to be built at the Bushehr nuclear facility in Iran.
In his meeting with Azerbaijan’s Aliyev, Putin noted,
Putin also noted that the trade volume between Russia and Azerbaijan in the first nine months of the year had increased by 62%.
For his part, Aliyev said:
Following the meeting of Putin, Rouhani, and Aliy
Putin told the media,