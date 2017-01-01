|
Joseph Nye Says the U.S. Should ‘Cooperate’ with China’s Belt and Road Initiative
Nov. 1, 2017 (EIRNS)—Xinhua interviewed Joseph Nye, currently a professor at Harvard University, on the eve of Trump’s visit to China. Nye has been a prominent Establishment figure for decades, serving in various capacities at the State Department, and is currently in the leadership of groups such as the Trilateral Commission, the Aspen Institute, and the New York Council on Foreign Relations. He is often touted as the author of the idea of "soft power."
Nye told Xinhua. He added a caveat that, whereas "OBOR should be able to produce global public goods at this stage, it still has to be worked out in detail." Nye otherwise called for the two countries to improve ties and gain greater knowledge of each other, because some people "exaggerate the question of other people’s intentions" and see others as enemies, "when they don’t have to be enemies." He added,