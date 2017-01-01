PRESS RELEASE Joseph Nye Says the U.S. Should ‘Cooperate’ with China’s Belt and Road Initiative Nov. 1, 2017 (EIRNS)—Xinhua interviewed Joseph Nye, currently a professor at Harvard University, on the eve of Trump’s visit to China. Nye has been a prominent Establishment figure for decades, serving in various capacities at the State Department, and is currently in the leadership of groups such as the Trilateral Commission, the Aspen Institute, and the New York Council on Foreign Relations. He is often touted as the author of the idea of "soft power." "I don’t see any reason why the United States can’t have cooperation with China on many of the types of projects which will go into One Belt One Road [OBOR]," Nye told Xinhua. He added a caveat that, whereas "OBOR should be able to produce global public goods at this stage, it still has to be worked out in detail." Nye otherwise called for the two countries to improve ties and gain greater knowledge of each other, because some people "exaggerate the question of other people’s intentions" and see others as enemies, "when they don’t have to be enemies." He added, "I’ve often said that with soft power, which is the ability to attract, this can be win-win. If China becomes more attractive in the eyes of Americans and America becomes more attractive in the eyes of the Chinese, then we’re both better off."