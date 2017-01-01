PRESS RELEASE IMF Survey Notes Belt and Road Benefit for Central and Southwest Asia Oct. 31, 2017 (EIRNS)—China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) could help the participants address infrastructure needs, strengthen economic connectivity, as well as support job growth, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says in its Regional Economic Outlook report for the Middle East and Central Asia: "For Central and Southwest Asia and the Middle East, infrastructure, industrial, and utility projects under the BRI, together with financial connectivity efforts and people-to-people exchanges, could help close infrastructure gaps, increase regional economic and financial integration, and support diversification and employment," the report says. The IMF stresses that in order to "capitalize on these opportunities, projects should be well designed and managed and future costs should be fully recognized. Open and competitive business climates will help countries maximize gains and spread benefits."