PRESS RELEASE Russia-Gate: Brought to You by DNC Cash Oct. 30, 2017 (EIRNS)—Following on last week’s revelation of Hillary Clinton financing of Fusion GPS, through Marc Elias and the law firm Perkins Coie, today the details of that funding have been revealed, which include millions from the Obama, Clinton and Democratic National Committee (DNC) networks. According to an article in The Federalist, who examined Federal Election Commission records, Organizing for America (OFA), Obama’s political committee arm in 2016, paid nearly $800,000 to Perkins Coie that year, and an additional $174.725 continuing through August, 2017. Federal records show that, in 2016, Hillary Clinton’s official campaign organization, Hillary For America, paid just under $5.1 million to Perkins Coie, and the DNC paid them nearly $5.4 million. Moreover, Perkins Coie has also been reported to have drafted and paid the CrowdStrike cybersecurity firm, to analyze the alleged "hacking" of the DNC’s servers, in the process keeping the FBI from examining the servers directly. Federalist Author Sean Davis also reveals several not-insignificant connections between the campaigns and Perkins/Fusion operations. FEC records as well as federal court records show that Marc Elias, the Perkins Coie lawyer ... also previously served as a counsel for OFA. In Shamblin v. Obama for America, a 2013 case in federal court in Florida, federal court records list Elias as simultaneously serving as lead attorney for both OFA and the DNC. Davis concludes, Summing it all up, Davis writes, "The timing and nature of the payments to Perkins Coie by Obama’s official campaign arm raise significant questions about whether OFA was funding Fusion GPS, how much Obama and his team knew about the contents and provenance of the dossier long before its contents were made public, and whether the president or his government lieutenants knowingly used a partisan political document to justify official government actions targeting the President’s political opponents named in the dossier."