PRESS RELEASE

High-Level China-India Talks in December

Oct. 29, 2017 (EIRNS)—Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will "hold talks with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj and meet India’s top leadership," while in New Delhi in December for the Russia-India-China (RIC) Foreign Ministers’ trilateral meeting, Chinese official sources told Press Trust of India (PTI). The statement came in response to a query about when the India-China dialogue on improving bilateral ties would begin. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to "move forward" on relations when they met during the September BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) meeting.