PRESS RELEASE
Conyers, Markey, Massie Bill—No Preemptive Attack on North Korea
Oct. 27, 2017 (EIRNS)—Congressmen John Conyers (a Korean War veteran) introduced a bipartison bill today titled "No Unconstitutional Strike Against North Korea Act of 2017," prohibiting an attack on North Korea without approval of the Congress. The bill
according to a statement on Conyers’ website. The legislation, H.R. 4140, is sponsored by Conyers, Ed Markey and Republican Thomas Massie, with 61 co-sponsors.
The statement claims that Trump has threatened preemptive war on North Korea, although Trump’s belligerent statements have stopped short of such a preemptive threat.
Conyers quotes George Washington:
Meanwhile, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, visiting the Demilitarized Zone today while in South Korea, said: "As Secretary of State Tillerson has made clear, our goal is not war, but rather the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."