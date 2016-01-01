PRESS RELEASE Trump: FBI Should Immediately State Who Paid for the ‘Discredited ’Dossier’’ Oct. 23, 2017 (EIRNS)—On Oct. 21, President Donald Trump tweeted that "Officials behind the now discredited ‘Dossier’ plead the Fifth. Justice Department and/or FBI should immediately release who paid for it." The message refers to the two partners of Washington dirt-firm Fusion GPS, Fritch and Catan, who complied (under protest) to appear in person before the House Intelligence Committee, but then pleaded the Fifth Amendment, to not answer anything about their clients, financing, and other details concerning their project—the anti-Trump 2016 dossier, which Fusion commissioned from "ex"-British intelligence agent Christopher Steele. A third Fusion GPS partner, Glenn Simpson, is supposed to testify to the House Committee in November, but when he appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee some weeks ago, he, too refused to provide any dossier information. Meanwhile, Fusion GPS is fighting to prevent its bank, TD Bank of Washington, D.C., from supplying financial records of Fusion, which have been subpoenaed by the House Committee. Fusion GPS filed an injunction on Oct. 20 against the House subpoena. The judge handling the case, has given Fusion GPS until this Wednesday to produce documents and arguments for why TD Bank should not comply. The Judge gave the House Committee until today to reply to Fusion’s injunction motion. At the same time, Senate Judiciary is demanding to know whether Fusion GPS gave the dossier to British Intelligence, as well as who paid for it. This is crucial to the United Kingdom's MI6 secret intelligence agency providing the "credibility" to the dossier, which otherwise had only Glenn Simpson as a source, whose record was not credible.