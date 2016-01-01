PRESS RELEASE 330,000 Germans Have No Electricity, Too Poor To Pay Oct. 23, 2017 (EIRNS)—According to the Deutsche Presse Agentur (DPA), there were, in 2016, 330,000 German citizens who had their electricity turned off for not paying their bills. In the same year there were also 6.6 million who were threatened because of late payment. Reconnection of service can cost at least €35-40 and as much as €200. According to government sources, the tax for the subsidy for alternative energy sources has doubled from 2000 to 2016 (from 15 cents to 30 cents per kilowatt). There is currently not enough money for a one-person household, living on social welfare, to cover the bill. For poor people, it is difficult for them to have a contract with better conditions, and they tend to have old appliances, which use more electricity. According to Green member of the Bundestag (parliament), Oliver Krischer, there is little government interest in the problem—of course, neglecting to mention who created the problem in the first place.