PRESS RELEASE
Jimmy Carter Defends Trump; Offers To Mediate with North Korea
Oct. 23, 2017 (EIRNS)—In an interview in the New York Times Sunday Review section yesterday, former President Jimmy Carter defended the embattled Donald Trump to a rather perplexed Maureen Dowd. Speaking as one who knows, Carter surprised her, saying,
Specifically, on the Russia-gate charges, Carter said, "I don’t think there’s any evidence that what the Russians did changed enough votes, or any votes."
Carter’s main point throughout the interview, was that he was ready to make a mission to North Korea, should Trump want him to. Having talked to Trump National Security Advisor McMaster already, Carter said, "I told him I was available if they need me." When Dowd tried to imply that it was Trump who had escalated the crisis, he cut her short, saying, "I’m afraid, too, of a situation—I don’t know what they’ll do. Because they want to save their regime." Elaborating, Carter continued,
What probably got Dowd the most, however, was that, "Carter was harder on Obama during the interview than he was on Trump." Further,