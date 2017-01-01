PRESS RELEASE U.S. State Department Admits That Terrorists in Syria Use Chemical Weapons Oct. 20, 2017 (EIRNS)—The State Department issued a travel warning for Syria on Oct. 18 which reports what the U.S. government has never admitted before: Terrorist groups in Syria use chemical weapons. "No part of Syria is safe from violence," the warning says. "Small arms fire, improvised explosives, artillery shelling, airstrikes, kidnappings, arbitrary arrests, and the use of chemical weapons transpire with little or no warning, significantly raising the risk of death or serious injury. " I n the paragraph that follows, it reports that "Tactics of ISIS, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, and other violent extremist groups include the use of suicide bombers, kidnapping, small and heavy arms, improvised explosive devices, and chemical weapons." The State Department admission did not go unnoticed in Moscow. "This is the first official recognition by the [US] State Department not simply of the presence, but, I emphasize, the use of chemical weapons by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in that part of Syria to commit terrorist attacks, about which we repeatedly warned," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said this morning, reports Sputnik News. In Idlib province, "only one case of the use of chemical weapons is known in Khan-Sheikhun," Konasehnkov recalled. "However, the U.S. accused government troops of [conducting] this chemical attack. And those who [actually] organized it, they called a ‘moderate opposition,’" Konashenkov said.