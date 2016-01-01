PRESS RELEASE Former Federal Prosecutor Rips ‘Malevolent Mission’ of Mueller and Team Oct. 20, 2017 (EIRNS)—Citing the admonition of the great Associate Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson (also the Chief United States Prosecutor at the Nuremberg Trials of Nazi war criminals) that it is the search for justice which should drive prosecutors, Sidney Powell, former federal prosecutor and past president of the Bar Association of the Fifth Federal Circuit and of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers, charges in a biting opinion column in The Hill that "justice" is not on Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s agenda. "What was supposed to have been a search for Russia’s cyberspace intrusions into our electoral politics has morphed into a malevolent mission targeting friends, family and colleagues of the president. The Mueller investigation has become an all-out assault to find crimes to pin on them—and it won’t matter if there are no crimes to be found. This team can make some," she writes. Powell singles out Mueller’s lead investigator, Andrew Weissmann, and his handling of the Manafort prosecution. Weissmann has a track record of his convictions being overturned by the courts for his tactics, and now Manafort is being targeted as "simply a small step in Weissmann’s quest to impugn this presidency or to reverse the results of the 2016 election.... Mueller’s rare, predawn raid of Manafort’s home—a fearsome treat usually reserved for mobsters and drug dealers—is textbook Weissmann terrorism. And of course, the details were leaked—another illegal tactic. "Weissmann is intent on indicting Manafort. It won’t matter that Manafort knows the Trump campaign did not collude with the Russians. Weissman will pressure Manafort to say whatever satisfies Weissmann’s perspective. Perjury is only that which differs from Weissmann’s view of the evidence—not the actual truth," Powell charges. You can despise Trump, but, she warns. "turning our system of justice into a political weapon is a danger we must guard against." "Think back to April 1, 1940, and a world awash in turmoil, hate and fear. Revered Attorney General Robert H. Jackson assembled the United States attorneys. In remarks enshrined in the hearts of all good prosecutors, he said, ‘the citizen’s safety lies in the prosecutor who tempers zeal with human kindness, who seeks truth and not victims, who serves the law and not factional purposes, and who approaches his task with humility.... Therein is the most dangerous power of the prosecutor: that he will pick people that he thinks he should get, rather than pick cases that need to be prosecuted.’"