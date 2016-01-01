|
PRESS RELEASE
Former Federal Prosecutor Rips ‘Malevolent Mission’ of Mueller and Team
Oct. 20, 2017 (EIRNS)—Citing the admonition of the great Associate Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson (also the Chief United States Prosecutor at the Nuremberg Trials of Nazi war criminals) that it is the search for justice which should drive prosecutors, Sidney Powell, former federal prosecutor and past president of the Bar Association of the Fifth Federal Circuit and of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers, charges in a biting opinion column in The Hill that "justice" is not on Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s agenda.
she writes.
Powell singles out Mueller’s lead investigator, Andrew Weissmann, and his handling of the Manafort prosecution. Weissmann has a track record of his convictions being overturned by the courts for his tactics, and now Manafort is being targeted as "simply a small step in Weissmann’s quest to impugn this presidency or to reverse the results of the 2016 election.... Mueller’s rare, predawn raid of Manafort’s home—a fearsome treat usually reserved for mobsters and drug dealers—is textbook Weissmann terrorism. And of course, the details were leaked—another illegal tactic.
Powell charges.
You can despise Trump, but, she warns. "turning our system of justice into a political weapon is a danger we must guard against."