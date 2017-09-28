PRESS RELEASE Texas Lawyer Files ‘Bar Grievance’ Against Comey— Could Lead to Disbarment and Criminal Charges Oct. 20, 2017 (EIRNS)—Texan lawyer Ty Clevenger filed a Bar Grievance this week against former FBI chief James Comey in New York, where Comey was formerly an attorney and remains licensed to practice law, according to a report in the Washington Times. The filing says that Comey "gave materially false testimony to Congress" in regard to the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email investigation, and violated several New York Rules of Professional Conduct, including possible destruction of evidence. "The action could mean Comey loses his law license—and is opened up for criminal prosecution." On September 28, 2017, Comey testified he had not predetermined the outcome of the Clinton probe before she was interviewed by FBI agents. However, in an August 31 letter from Senator Charles Grassley to current FBI Director Christopher Wray, Grassley wrote: "Comey began drafting a statement to announce the conclusion of the Clinton email investigation in April or May of 2016, before the FBI interviewed up to 17 key witnesses, including former Secretary Clinton and several of her closest aides. The draft statement also came before the Department entered into immunity agreements with Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson, where the Department agreed to a very limited review of Secretary Clinton’s emails and to destroy their laptops after review. In an extraordinary July announcement, Comey exonerated Clinton despite noting ‘there is evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information.’" Grassley also noted that two FBI officials testified regarding the earlier draft letter by Comey. Clevenger says in his grievance: "The FBI released a document that corroborated their [the two FBI agents] testimony. Insofar as Comey gave materially false testimony to Congress, it appears he violated Rules 1.0(w), 3.3(a)(1), and 8.4 of the New York Rules of Professional Conduct," Clevenger writes. Sputnik notes that Attorney General Jeff Sessions, speaking on October 18 before the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in regard to Comey’s firing: "I don’t think it’s been fully understood the significance of the error Comey made on the Clinton matter. [This is the first time I’ve seen] where the Department of Justice prosecutors were involved in an investigation, and the investigative agency announces the closure of the investigation," adding that when Comey testified on that occasion, he’d said he thought he’d done ‘the right thing’ and ‘would do it again.’" Clevenger’s grievance extends also to former Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch and private attorney Beth Ann Wilkinson, saying he believes they too should be held responsible for their involvement in efforts to destroy evidence sought by Congress and private litigants. "Comey has testified he felt pressure from Lynch to downplay the significance of the Clinton email investigation. Given her level of involvement, it appears highly likely Lynch participated in the decision to destroy the laptops belonging to Mills and Samuelson. At the very least, Lynch should be asked to respond to my grievance and explain her role, if any, in the destruction of the laptops," Clevenger explained. Trump tweeted on Wednesday: "As it has turned out, James Comey lied and leaked and totally protected Hillary Clinton. He was the best thing that ever happened to her! ... people not interviewed, including Clinton herself. Comey stated under oath that he didn’t do this-obviously a fix? Where is Justice Dept?"