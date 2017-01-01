PRESS RELEASE China’s Nuclear Technology Is Important for the Belt and Road Oct. 19, 2017 (EIRNS)—A series of interviews with experts was recently carried out by Sputnik, discussing China’s new developments in nuclear energy. Sputnik observes from comments it received that China’s "breakthrough" into international nuclear markets "is closely connected with the country’s One Belt and One Road initiative." "[The construction] of nuclear power plants as well as Chinese high-speed railways, is one of the most important fields of cooperation ... within the framework of the OBOR project," Wang Zhimin, head of the Center for the Study of the Globalization and Modernization of China told Sputnik. China has stated in the past that it expects to gain a significant (perhaps 50%) share of the contracts for nuclear power plant projects among Belt and Road countries. Wang believes that China’s new indigenous third-generation Hualong power plant has great export potential, with the first coming on line in China, and one currently under construction in Pakistan. Chinese scholars also expect that China will not only export nuclear plants to developing countries, but will team up with vendors in advanced countries, including Europe and the United States, following its participation in Britain’s Hinkley Point plant. Wang reports that China has had interest from Pakistan, Iran, and "other countries in the Middle East, Central Asia, and even a number of developed countries."