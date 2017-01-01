PRESS RELEASE

Markets Heading for Another 1987 Crash?

Oct. 18, 2017 (EIRNS)—Bullish assets in the latest Investors Intelligence survey have risen to 60.4%, which author John Gray (London School of Economics) considers the "danger zone." Moreover, he said, current patterns are starting to look a lot like 1987 as the market nears the 30th anniversary of that Black Monday. Specifically, he said bulls peaked above 60% that year, fell, then moved above 60 again later in the year as the market was about to crash.

"That scenario suggests potential significant danger for October/November 2017!" Gray wrote.