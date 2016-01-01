PRESS RELEASE Former Pentagon Whistleblower: Trump Was Fed Fake Intelligence on Iran Oct. 17, 2017 (EIRNS)—Anti-neo-con activist and former U.S. Air Force analyst Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski (ret.) told Sputnik that she believes that President Donald Trump was misled by fake intelligence. "I suspect that Mr. Trump is being fed information regarding Iran as a nation and as a government that is cherry-picked and creatively elaborated, largely outside of intelligence channels, by his neo-conservative advisers," she said. She noted despite Trump’s 2016 promise to "drain the swamp" of discredited foreign policy interventionists, many of them have managed to weasel their way back into government service. "This faction has always slated the destruction of Iran as a regional power for several decades now, and if they have the ear of the President, there is never a better time than the present to press their case," she said. She insisted, however, that neither Trump himself, nor the U.S. military is determined on war against Iran.