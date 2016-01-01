|
PRESS RELEASE
Former Pentagon Whistleblower: Trump Was Fed Fake Intelligence on Iran
Oct. 17, 2017 (EIRNS)—Anti-neo-con activist and former U.S. Air Force analyst Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski (ret.) told Sputnik that she believes that President Donald Trump was misled by fake intelligence.
she said. She noted despite Trump’s 2016 promise to "drain the swamp" of discredited foreign policy interventionists, many of them have managed to weasel their way back into government service.
she said. She insisted, however, that neither Trump himself, nor the U.S. military is determined on war against Iran.