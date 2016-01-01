PRESS RELEASE Trump: ‘Russiagate Should End Because There’s Nothing There’—and the Accusers Don’t Want To Testify! Oct. 16, 2017 (EIRNS)—As Special Counsel Robert Mueller continues his nearly five-month-long investigation into Russian meddling in last year’s Presidential election, Trump shared his frustration with the inquiry, and continued to assert Russia did nothing to interfere in the 2016 election at his White House press conference today with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. As Special Counsel Robert Mueller continues his nearly five-month investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, which followed FBI head James Comey’s investigation, Trump shared his impatience with the Russia-gate witch hunt: "I’d like to see it end," Trump said of the investigation. "The whole Russian thing was an excuse for the Democrats losing the election." "There has been absolutely no collusion," Trump said. "It’s been stated that they have no collusion. They ought to get to the end of it, because I think the American public is sick of it." Today, the three co-founders of Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm responsible for overseeing the creation of the infamous "Trump dossier," refused to comply with a subpoena issued by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, compelling the three Fusion GPS co-founders to appear before the House Intelligence Committee. USA Today reported today that Fusion GPS’s lawyers from Cunningham, Levy & Muse said in a letter that if called to testify, the three would invoke their First Amendment rights to exempt them from answering questions. Zero Hedge reports that "the move—which has all the hallmarks of a stalling tactic—is the latest attempt by the firm’s co-founders, who reportedly were aware that not all of the allegations contained in the dossier were credible before turning it over to the FBI, to forestall delivering public testimony." Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor, told Business Insider that Fusion’s "novel" legal strategy was unlikely to succeed," Zero Hedge reports. The article concludes, "In summary, after months of resisting investigators’ overtures, it looks like the men behind Fusion GPS finally will be forced to answer some uncomfortable questions about the role they played in fostering the current climate of anti-Russia hysteria. We look forward to hearing what they have to say."