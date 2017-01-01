|
PRESS RELEASE
Tillerson Rejects Media Lies and Hysteria on CNN and CBS Sunday Talk Shows
Oct. 15, 2017 (EIRNS)—Secretary of State Rex Tillerson went on the CNN and CBS Sunday talk shows this morning, calmly refuting and ridiculing the hysteria against President Trump.
Tillerson told CBS:
Tillerson clarified the new Iran policy on CBS, that Trump had not pulled out of the nuclear deal, and is not necessarily demanding it be changed:
This is the first reference to a "second agreement" by the Administration.
CNN host Jake Tapper was fixated on Sen. Robert Corker’s claim that Trump was undermining Tillerson, and that Tillerson was privately complaining about it. "I’m not playing," Tillerson rebutted to Tapper, after Tapper asked if Tillerson had called the President "a moron."
Tapper asked what he thought about Corker saying Trump had "castrated" Tillerson. Tillerson smiled and said, "I checked, I’m fully intact."
Tillerson made a point of addressing Trump’s relations with China, just weeks before the President’s historic visit to Beijing.
On the issue of negotiations with the North, he said the President was in full accord to "maintain those diplomatic efforts. As I have commented to others, our diplomatic efforts will continue until the first bomb is dropped."