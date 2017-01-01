|
PRESS RELEASE
Russia and China Slam Away at the U.S. Deployment of BMD Systems
Oct. 14, 2017 (EIRNS)—At a Russian-Chinese briefing on missile shield issues on the sidelines of the first committee of the UN General Assembly, TASS reported Oct. 13, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Alexander Yemelyano said that
Yemelyanov noted. He also reiterated the Russian view that supposedly defensive European-based Aegis and other BMD systems "can be re-equipped with cruise missiles covertly and promptly. In this case, cruise missiles will target the entire territory of European Russia."
Part of the Russian military delegation to the United Nations briefing was apparently denied visas by the U.S. According to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova,
The deployment of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems in South Korea was similarly denounced at that UN briefing by China’s Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Zhou Shangping: "The deployment of the THAAD systems to the Republic of Korea is a serious blow to the strategic interests of China, Russia, and other countries."
An Oct. 13 article in Sputnik elaborated on the THAAD threat to the two countries, reporting that Georgiy Borisenko, Director of the North American Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated on Oct. 11 that the THAAD system is actually meant to target Russia and China, not North Korea—a view repeatedly stated by Russian officials. Chinese expert Da Zhingang, from the Heilongjian Provincial Academy of Social Sciences, also emphasized to Sputnik that
he warned. "In this regard, China and Russia can bolster cooperation in political, diplomatic, economic and military spheres."
A third expert quoted by Sputnik, Russian military analyst Vladimir Evseev, commented that he assumed that the THAAD issue would be discussed at the upcoming 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. "In particular, [the congress] may mull over taking military-technical measures to overcome this challenge," according to Evseev.