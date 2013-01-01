|
PRESS RELEASE
Belt and Road Highlighted at World Bank/IMF Meeting
Oct. 14, 2017 (EIRNS)—The significance of the Belt and Road Initiative was underlined by World Bank President Jim Yong Kim on a panel highlighting China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) at the World Bank/International Monetary Fund annual assembly on Oct. 12.
Kim told a discussion that is part of the ongoing annual meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund. During the annual meetings, an array of leaders expressed strong support and optimism for the Belt and Road Initiative, launched by President Xi Jinping in 2013 and described in a release on Thursday by the World Bank as the largest infrastructure project in history.
Kim said.
"What we built after 1945 was the multilateral system," Kim said.
Embracing integration and multilateral approaches will "have a huge impact on ending poverty and boosting shared prosperity," Kim said.
he said. Kim also said the World Bank is working well together with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). They are not competitors, Kim stressed, because "with all the banks combined, there’s still not anywhere near enough financing for infrastructure development" in the world.
AIIB President Jin Liqun said the clear message from the Chinese government is that once the Belt and Road Initiative takes off, it’s up to everybody to work together.
Jin said, and then turning to Kim, he said: "If you’re short of money, we all chip in." China’s Vice-Minister of Finance Shi Yaobin, another panelist, also said that while the initiative was originated in China, the Belt and Road will benefit the entire world. International cooperation is both key to its success and a long-term benefit of implementation, he said.
Indonesia’s Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati said connectivity and cooperation are becoming valuable today with the sentiment of many countries "becoming more inward-looking." She expressed optimism that the initiative would bring inclusive economic growth to Indonesia.
Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Erbolat Dossaev described the Belt and Road as a major opportunity for his landlocked country, bringing new infrastructure and social development and helping to diversify the economy and alleviate poverty.